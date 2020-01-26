Love Islanders must decide Sophie and Connor’s fate

Laura Whitmore sent shockwaves through the Love Island villa when she announced that either Sophie Piper or Connor Durman is getting dumped – and it’s the contestants who need to decide which one.

The presenter made a surprise appearance at the villa on Sunday night’s show, to reveal the results of a public vote.

Gathering the Islanders around the fire pit, she told them that Sophie and Connor had come bottom and were at risk.

Did someone order some drama? @thewhitmore's about to deliver a whole load to the villa ���� #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/HgfMD1nNQ2 January 26, 2020

She then announced the twist – only one was getting the axe and it was up to the other contestants to choose.

Their decision will be seen in Monday night’s episode of the ITV2 show.

Sophie and Connor, who have been together since early in the series, looked stunned at Whitmore’s big news.

Their fellow contestants appeared to be equally surprised, with Shaughna Phillips’ jaw dropping and Paige Turley putting her head in her hands.

There was another drama earlier in the episode as Rebecca Gormley and Siannise Fudge fell out over Luke Trotman.

Rebecca chose to pair up with Luke at the last recoupling, despite the fact that Siannise also had her eye on him.

Letting rip at Rebecca about her choice, Siannise said: “If that was me, I would have made my intentions clear and then no one would have got upset.

“I’m a very girls’ girl, so that was a bit of a shock to me.”

She went on: “[It’s happened] twice now. Connagh (Howard), obviously I was trying to get to know him. I felt you two had a better connection, so I left that alone and let you get on with it.

“And now obviously Luke T’s come in and I felt like I had a connection with him and it’s happened again… I would have preferred it if you’d been a bit upfront.”

Firepit drama alert! �� Things got heated between Siânnise and Rebecca... #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/x3ynQT734O January 26, 2020

Rebecca insisted she hadn’t gone out of her way to hurt anyone, but Siannise said she thought the model had dealt with it the wrong way.

The pair had another chat later but any attempt to straighten things out fell by the wayside and the row escalated.

Fuming, Siannise told Rebecca: “Just stay out of my way.”

Love Island continues on ITV2.

PA Media