Love Island winner Jack Fincham declares he will marry Dani Dyer next year

Jack declared the couple will tie the knot in 2019, while Dani – daughter of EastEnders star Danny Dyer – said they would be moving in together after the summer.

The victorious couple and their fellow finalists arrived back in the UK amid joyful scenes at London Stansted Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Hundreds of fans, along with family, friends and members of the media, turned out to welcome them home.

Supporters of the Love Island contestants wait to welcome them home (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Revealing his marriage plans, Jack, 26, told The Sun: “We’re getting married next year, 100 per cent. Like my mum said to me so many times, ‘When you know about someone, you just know’.

“And now I know what she’s talking about.”

Dani, 21, added: “It ain’t about planning when we’re gonna have kids.

“It’s about enjoying a bit of time outside the villa now. And when we’re both ready, we will talk about it. Right now I’m just happy to be with him.”

The couple remained coy about whether they had gone all the way in the bedroom, while Dani said there would be a blow-up bed in her room for when he comes to stay.

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham are greeted by fans at Stansted Airport (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Her showbiz father, who plays no-nonsense Queen Vic publican Mick Carter in the soap, usually “doesn’t want to know” about her romantic relationships, Dani explained.

However, the actor, 41, has praised Jack for being a “proper geezer” and has given their relationship his stamp of approval.

The next step will be moving in together, which Jack described as “the only logical thing to do” having already spent two months under the same roof.

Dani said they were planning to enjoy the rest of the summer before getting down to the business of “looking for settees and that”.

The couple bagged the ITV show’s £50,000 prize on Monday and could make far in excess of that with their new-found fame.

However, Jack said he would remain down-to-earth and go back to his stationery sales job.

Love Island contestants arrive at Stansted Airport (Jeff Spicer/PA)

While hoping to capitalise on his stardom with his own range, he insisted that he would be happiest if his days simply ended with the pair coming home to each other after work.

Jack and Dani spent eight weeks as a couple in the Love Island Majorcan villa, and were the only pair to be a couple from the beginning.

Voting figures from ITV have shown they were the favourites with viewers from the start and won by a landslide, taking 79.66% of the public vote.

The last episode of the series also broke viewing records for ITV2, drawing an average of 3.6 million viewers and a peak of 4.1 million in the overnight ratings.

Press Association