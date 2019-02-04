Love Island winner Jack Fincham apologises after taking cocaine on night out
The reality TV star described it as a ‘stupid, stupid mistake’.
Love Island winner Jack Fincham has apologised after admitting taking cocaine.
The reality TV star, 26, triumphed on the ITV2 show last summer with girlfriend Dani Dyer.
Fincham, a former stationery salesman from Kent, said since winning he has regularly been offered the drug and took it last Saturday during a night out.
Fincham apologised and told The Sun: “I’d never normally be in these situations but, yes, since winning the show I have been offered cocaine a lot.
“But I went out all night, I was drinking and I just got carried away and made a stupid, stupid mistake which I wish I’d never done, you know. I regret it.”
Fincham added it was a “terrible error” and said he was dreading telling his girlfriend’s father, actor Danny Dyer, about the incident.
Press Association