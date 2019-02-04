Love Island winner Jack Fincham apologises after taking cocaine on night out

The reality TV star, 26, triumphed on the ITV2 show last summer with girlfriend Dani Dyer.

Jack Fincham, pictured with girlfriend Dani Dyer (Ian West/PA)

Fincham, a former stationery salesman from Kent, said since winning he has regularly been offered the drug and took it last Saturday during a night out.

Fincham apologised and told The Sun: “I’d never normally be in these situations but, yes, since winning the show I have been offered cocaine a lot.

“But I went out all night, I was drinking and I just got ­carried away and made a stupid, stupid mistake which I wish I’d never done, you know. I regret it.”

Fincham added it was a “terrible error” and said he was dreading telling his girlfriend’s father, actor Danny Dyer, about the incident.

Press Association