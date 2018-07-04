Love Island viewers are losing patience with Dr Alex George as he appeared to make a hash of another budding romance.

Love Island viewers are losing patience with Dr Alex George as he appeared to make a hash of another budding romance.

Love Island viewers think it is time for Alex to get dumped

The A&E doctor has struggled to find love in the ITV2 villa, but things were looking up with the arrival of newcomer Grace Wardle.

However, his awkward attempt at conversation and poor attempt at “smouldering” glances has started to annoy fans, who have said it might be time for him to give up and go.

During Wednesday night’s instalment, Alex tried to engage Grace in a chat about her hobbies, but floundered when she could not come up with more than socialising and “maintenance”.

“Omg. Dr. Alex is awful. He’s run his course. Time to get dumped from the villa!” one person said on Twitter.

Omg. Dr. Alex is awful. He's run his course. Time to get dumped from the villa! #LoveIsland — Kevipants (@kevinpantalons) July 4, 2018

“Ok, it’s time for Alex to be dumped from #loveisland hes had toooooo many chances now and he’s still failing. Out!!” said another.

Ok, it’s time for Alex to be dumped from #loveisland hes had toooooo many chances now and he’s still failing. Out!! — Wilhelmina Slater (@willi3slater) July 4, 2018

One said: “Ayt, it’s time for alex to go now, he’s had his oppurtunities and it just ain’t happening. it’s unfair to keep him in if he’s that useless with girls.”

ayt, it’s time for alex to go now, he’s had his oppurtunities and it just ain’t happening. it’s unfair to keep him in if he’s that useless with girls #loveisland — daniel 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DanielBratt4) July 4, 2018

One urged: “You lot that are voting better make Alex go home. For the love of God.”

You lot that are voting better make Alex go home. For the love of God. #LoveIsland — N1Ö (@_niitro) July 4, 2018

His crack at a smouldering look also appeared to be a turn off for fans.

One person tweeted: “Alex is the most awkward person ever…someone stop him and his smouldering eye please.”

Alex is the most awkward person ever...someone stop him and his smouldering eye please #loveisland — RominasLittleCorner (@RominasCorner) July 4, 2018

”Grace doesn’t get my smouldering eyes….. Alex the whole nation doesn’t get it,” laughed one fan.

“Grace doesn’t get my smouldering eyes”..... Alex the whole nation doesn’t get it 👀🤦🏼‍♀️ #loveisland — Ellie (@elliedavie) July 4, 2018

Love Island continues on ITV2.

Press Association