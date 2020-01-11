The 12 new Love Island contestants strip down to their swimwear in the latest racy trailer for the hit dating show.

Love Island stars strip down in risque new trailer

The debut winter series starts on Sunday, with seven ladies and five men set to move into a new villa in Cape Town, South Africa.

“It’s cold, grey and wet but for a lucky few the sun is about to shine,” narrator Iain Stirling says before the islanders begin to rip off their work clothes.

Beautician Siannise Fudge opens her blouse while police officer Mike Boateng gives the camera a smouldering look from inside a prison.

Democratic services officer Shaughna Phillips is seen manning a polling station before stripping down to a pink bikini.

And builder Nas Majeed shows off his six-pack as he burst through a wall in a pair of trunks.

The teaser is set to U2’s I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For, a nod to the group’s singleton statuses.

Lewis Capaldi’s ex-girlfriend Paige Turley, a former Britain’s Got Talent contestant, is seen singing along.

Stirling then announces: “Winter is going to be hotter than ever because it’s always summer in paradise.”

Love Island starts Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.

