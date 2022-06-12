Love Island stars Olivia and Alex Bowen announce birth of first son

Olivia and Alex Bowen who have announced the birth of their first son. Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

Reality stars Olivia and Alex Bowen have announced the birth of their first son.

The couple, who met on Love Island in 2016 and came second in that year’s series, have named their baby boy Abel Jacob Bowen.

Olivia shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture of her holding the baby while Alex has his arm around her while sitting on the sofa.

Read More

She captioned the post: “You are everything.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

In a post on Instagram, Alex added: “Abel Jacob Bowen, but you can call him AJ … The day our lives changed for the better 10/06/22.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Celebrity friends including Love Island narrator Ian Stirling, Saturdays singer and I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! star Frankie Bridge and former The Only Way Is Essex star Danielle Armstrong were among those sending their congratulations.

Video of the Day

Former Love Island cast members spanning different series including Katie Salmon, Sam Bird and Chloe Crowhurst also sent their well-wishes.

They got married in September 2018 and are one of the rare couples from the show that have remained together.

Olivia shared the news she was expecting with a post on Instagram on New Year’s Day, showing Polaroid photos of her husband kissing her baby bump, a onesie bearing the words Baby Bowen, and pictures of the scan, as well of the couple holding a pair of baby booties.

The photos were accompanied by a pair of white knitted booties.

She captioned the post: “Happy New … Baby Bowen.”

Her husband shared the same post, captioned: “This year we get to meet Baby Bowen.”