Love Island stars Olivia and Alex Bowen announce birth of first son

The couple met on the 2016 series of the dating show
Reality stars Olivia and Alex Bowen have announced the birth of their first son.
The couple, who met on Love Island in 2016 and came second in that year’s series, have named their baby boy Abel Jacob Bowen.
Olivia shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture of her holding the baby while Alex has his arm around her while sitting on the sofa.
She captioned the post: “You are everything.”
In a post on Instagram, Alex added: “Abel Jacob Bowen, but you can call him AJ … The day our lives changed for the better 10/06/22.”
Celebrity friends including Love Island narrator Ian Stirling, Saturdays singer and I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! star Frankie Bridge and former The Only Way Is Essex star Danielle Armstrong were among those sending their congratulations.
Former Love Island cast members spanning different series including Katie Salmon, Sam Bird and Chloe Crowhurst also sent their well-wishes.
They got married in September 2018 and are one of the rare couples from the show that have remained together.
Olivia shared the news she was expecting with a post on Instagram on New Year’s Day, showing Polaroid photos of her husband kissing her baby bump, a onesie bearing the words Baby Bowen, and pictures of the scan, as well of the couple holding a pair of baby booties.
The photos were accompanied by a pair of white knitted booties.
She captioned the post: “Happy New … Baby Bowen.”
Her husband shared the same post, captioned: “This year we get to meet Baby Bowen.”