Love Island stars congratulate Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt on baby news

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are having a baby (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Love Island stars have congratulated Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt after they announced that they are expecting a baby together.

Contestants on the reality show including Olivia Bowen, Amber Davies, Laura Anderson, Olivia Attwood, Dom Lever and Gabby Allen sent well-wishes to the couple on social media.

The couple revealed on Sunday that they are expecting a baby.

Bowen, who appeared on the programme in 2016, said: “Oh my, this is just beautifully amazing I’m so happy for you both, congratulations!

“This video had me grinning all the way through – so adorable.”

Anderson, who featured on the programme in 2018, said she was sending “huge congratulations” to the pair, adding: “So happy for you both!

“Fabulous video too. All my love.”

Olivia Attwood, who was a Love Island contestant in 2017, said: “This is so lovely you guys.”

Olivia Attwood was among those to congratulate the pair (Matt Crossick/PA)

Olivia Attwood was among those to congratulate the pair (Matt Crossick/PA)

Lever, who starred in the show in the same year, said: “Congratulations guys, cannot wait.”

Author Elizabeth Day also congratulated the pair.

She wrote: “This is just the best news. I am so happy for you both.”

Thurlow and Jewitt announced the pregnancy via a video posted on Instagram.

The clip showed the couple holding a piece of paper before appearing to virtually pass it between their family and friends.

The couple announced their news on Instagram (Ian West/PA)

The couple announced their news on Instagram (Ian West/PA)

It was later revealed as an ultrasound scan of their future child.

“So Jamie Jewitt and I have managed to make something pretty special and we’re not talking about the video,” Thurlow wrote on the social media platform.

The duo met during the 2017 series of the ITV2 show after coupling up later on in the run of the show.

