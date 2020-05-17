Love Island stars Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt announce pregnancy

Love Island stars Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have announced they are expecting a baby nearly three years after meeting on the show.

The pair, who met during the 2017 series of the ITV hit, made the announcement to fans in a video posted on Instagram on Sunday.

The clip began with the couple holding a piece of paper, the contents obscured from the viewer.

It then showed the piece of paper travelling between their family and friends, being met with smiles and cheers each time, before it was later revealed as an ultrasound scan of their future child.

“So Jamie Jewitt and I have managed to make something pretty special and we’re not talking about the video,” Thurlow wrote in the caption.

The post was accompanied with hashtags indicating Thurlow is 17 weeks pregnant, with the baby expected in October.

The clip was viewed more than half a million times within two hours of it being posted to the image-sharing site.

Love Island sees singletons move into an idyllic lock-up for weeks, away from their normal lives, in an attempt to make a connection and find love with one other person.

The duo are the only pairing from the 2017 series of the ITV2 show to remain together, after coupling up late on in the run of the show when it seemed Thurlow would never find a suitable match.

Jewitt and Thurlow made it to the final four couples of the show before losing out to Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies.

PA Media