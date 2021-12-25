Love Island star Katie Salmon announces engagement

Former Love Island contestant Katie Salmon has said she is the “happiest girl alive” after getting engaged.

The reality TV personality, who appeared on the ITV dating show’s second series, shared a photo on Instagram of herself showing off her engagement ring while on holiday in Thailand.

Salmon made headlines as part of the first same-sex couple on Love Island when she coupled up with the late Sophie Gradon.

She wrote: “HE ASKED ME TO BE HIS WIFE. My best friend, my twin flame, The love of my life asked me to marry him and made me the happiest girl alive!!!!

“My baby, we’ve been through so much together and built so much, I cannot wait to share this next chapter with you and take your hand in marriage forever.

“I love you so much I have no other words to say! The best Christmas … YES, YES YES.”

Fellow former islanders including Hayley Hughes sent their congratulations.

She said: “Congratulations lovely.”

Recent islander Eve Gale and model Nicola McLean also shared messages with her online.

Liverpool-raised Salmon worked as a glamour model before appearing on Love Island in 2016.

Gradon, with whom she partnered on the show, took her own life at her home in Ponteland, Northumberland, aged 32 in June 2018.