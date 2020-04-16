Love Island star Amber Davies reveals advice given to her by Dolly Parton

Love Island star Amber Davies revealed she is staying single after Dolly Parton warned her men could derail her career (Ian West/PA)

Love Island star Amber Davies revealed she is staying single after Dolly Parton warned her men could derail her career.

Davies, 23, won her first major West End role in 9 To 5, for which country music great Parton wrote the music.

And the Love Island winner has now revealed the advice Parton gave her after inviting her to the US.

She told The Sun: “I’m still a party girl at heart, but I’ve realised it’s not my time for a man. I honestly don’t know what I’d do with one at the moment.

I’ve been fortunate enough to pick up roles in the West End and I hope that’s going to be a platform for more acting, so my mentality has had to change.

“It was actually Dolly Parton who first gave me the advice.

“I always thought I’d be ­settling down by now, but I went out to meet her and she warned me to avoid the temptation of romance for now and focus on my career.

“She said, ‘Career first, men can wait for you’, and it turns out she was completely right.”

Davies won the 2017 series of Love Island with ex-boyfriend Kem Cetinay and has been romantically linked to One Direction star Liam Payne.

She admitted she regularly receives messages from men online but is sometimes too “cold” to respond.

