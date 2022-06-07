Love Island returns to TV screens with viewing figures holding steady

The eighth series of popular ITV2 dating show Love Island launched on Monday (ITV/PA)

Love Island’s return to TV screens was watched by an average of 2.4 million viewers – holding steady on the previous series.

The eighth series of the popular ITV2 dating show launched on Monday night at a new location in Majorca, with Laura Whitmore returning as host.

The broadcaster said the 90-minute opening episode averaged 2,449,000 viewers, compared with the previous series launch, in June 2021, which averaged 2,467,000.

Monday’s show also secured a peak of 3 million viewers.

We're only 10 minutes in and there's already a plot twist... #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/MkYRcLQODZ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 6, 2022

In a twist, the show saw the first coupling of the series decided by the public, unbeknown to the contestants.

Liam Llewellyn, a 22-year-old student from Newport, was matched with Gemma Owen, daughter of former England footballer Michael Owen.

Tasha Ghouri coupled up with estate agent Andrew Le Page, Ikenna Ekwonna partnered with Indiyah Polack, and paramedic Paige Thorne was placed with Luca Bish.

The first bombshell of the series also entered the villa.

Business owner Davide Sanclimenti, who is from Rome but lives in Manchester, shocked the islanders as he walked into the villa’s garden and asked: “Did anyone order an Italian snack?”

Love Island also featured its first deaf contestant, model and dancer Ghouri, from Thirsk, North Yorkshire.

Around the firepit, she spoke openly about wearing a cochlear implant, describing it as her “superpower”.

Love Island airs on ITV2.