Love Island: Ireland’s Catherine Agbaje paired with Andre on first night

The new batch of Love Island couples has been revealed as the ITV dating show returned to screens for its 10th series.

Ahead of the first episode on Monday, fans were given the chance to vote on the Love Island app for which contestants they wanted to see paired up initially.

Among the 10 islanders looking for love, is Dubliner and estate agent Catherine Agbaje, who was paired with business owner Andre Furtado while musical theatre performer Molly Marsh was coupled with gas engineer Mitchel Taylor.

Aesthetics practitioner Jess Harding was matched with business development executive George Fensom.

Communications manager Mehdi Edno will get to know beautician Ruchee Gurung while semi-professional footballer Tyrique Hyde and model Ella Thomas complete the line-up.

Andre (21) will attempt to woo Catherine in one or all of the four languages he speaks but he will do well to impress the 22-year-old holder of a masters degree in Real Estate Development and Investment from the University of Greenwich.

Catherine said she is hoping to find a man like Michael B Jordan on her journey whilst staying true to who she is.

“I feel like this is the perfect opportunity to narrow down what I’m actually looking for and reach my goal to find love. I want to get my feelings out there and put myself out there. I want to love, and to be loved - and with no distractions as well,” she said.

“I’m always happy, I’m always laughing. You’ll always see me with a smile on my face. I’ll bring fun, I’ll be someone to rely on, outgoing and loud.

“I’m just never boring. I can chat your ears off. I can be a bit bossy. Some of my friends and family call me bossy. I just like being in control sometimes and navigating situations.”