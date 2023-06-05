Love Island: From ‘fanny flutters’ to not-so-famous dads, Irish contestants’ best moments

The 10th series of Love Island kicks off tonight as a new batch of singletons enter the Majorcan villa in the hopes of finding love.

Catherine Agbaje from Dublin was announced as one of this year's islanders, bringing added interest to Irish viewers.

Over the years we have seen a number of Irish contestants, including Maura Higgins, Greg O'Shea, and Jack Keating.

Here are some of the iconic moments that Irish contestants have brought to the show.

Fanny flutters

In 2019 Maura Higgins had several hilarious moments on the show but one that really stuck was her term “fanny flutters”, that she used on fellow contestants such as Tommy Fury.

Maura went all the way to the final, coming fourth with Curtis Pritchard. The two split after eight months of dating.

Greg O'Shea and Amber Gill won Love Island in 2019

Two weeks in the villa

Greg O'Shea won the show in 2019 after only entering the villa two weeks out from the final.

The Limerick native swept Amber Gill off her feet in only four days and the two went on to win £50,000.

Harsh dumpings

Matthew McNabb from Northern Ireland was taken from Casa Amor into the villa by Kaz Kamwi.

On returning from Casa Amor, Kaz realised she still had feelings for Tyler Cruickshank, who she was previously coupled up with before Casa Amor.

Matthew made it clear he wasn't going to be a choice, simply pulling aside Kaz for a chat and saying “yeah, we're done”.

Jack Keating

Famous father

Ronan Keating's son, Jack, was in the villa for a blink-and-you-might-miss-it three days – yet he still made his mark.

Jack thought he could bond with Michael Owen's daughter, Gemma, over their famous dads but unfortunately Gemma was not familiar with Boyzone.

“You know Ronan Keating? That's the old man.”

Peacekeeper

Greg O'Shea delivered his iconic quote “what was your thought process behind that?” after he kept his cool as drama broke out in the villa.

Fellow contestant Jordan Hames said his head was turning for India Reynolds only days after asking Anna Vakili to be his girlfriend.

Dancing with the Stars' Curtis Pritchard encouraged Jordan to tell India how he felt before speaking with Anna.

On hearing this news, Greg kept his cool with the iconic quote “what was your thought process behind that?”.

What goes around comes around

In season five Dublin contestant Yewande Biala was savagely dumped from the villa after Danny Williams chose Arabella Chi over her.

On leaving the villa, Yewande said to Danny: “What goes around comes around, have a nice life.”

Summer’s not over

Last summer Dami Hope made it into the final with Indiyah Pollack. The pair came third in the competition overall and have been dating ever since.

However, it was not smooth sailing for the two after they both recoupled in Casa Amor but eventually found their way back to each other.

Dami recoupled with Summer Botwe and during his recoupling speech, he said: “It has been a lot of different emotions but it’s been what it has been. I still like [Indiyah] a lot but Summer's not over, I think it just started.”

All mouth

Maura Higgins had her fair share of drama in the villa but most notably when she caught Tom Walker talking about her behind her back.

The two were coupled up and due to spend a night in the hideaway when Maura overheard Tom talking to the boys, saying: “It’ll be interesting to see if she is all mouth.”

“Go f**k yourself,” the Longford contestant replied.

Irish abroad

Another notably hilarious moment on Love Island was Jack Keating’s poor Irish skin burning up.

Jack's red complexion was really living up to the Irish stereotype as he burned up in Casa Amor.

Questionable metaphors

The first Irish contestant to be on Love Island was Belfast native Adam Maxted.

Adam was known for his metaphors, most notably comparing his unlucky love life to a PlayStation game.

He said his situation was similar to “playing a PlayStation game” and that he was “stuck on a level”.