Love Island viewers turned on Mike Boateng after he admitted he would not mind being snatched away from Leanne Amaning by one of twins Eve and Jess Gale.

Love Island viewers turned on Mike Boateng after he admitted he would not mind being snatched away from Leanne Amaning by one of twins Eve and Jess Gale.

Love Island fans unimpressed as Mike has his head turned by twins

The police officer paired up with Leanne during Sunday’s launch episode of the new series.

But his head was soon turned by blonde twins Eve and Jess, who were last to arrive at the villa and were given the power to pick any of the five men to couple up with.

Leanne was worried the twins might take Mike off her but he assured her: “I have come in here to find love, to find that someone. My initial thoughts of you is that you could be that someone.

“And you’re a beautiful girl.”

Mike and Leanne are the love story we need and deserve in 2020 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/6p33uftb4t January 13, 2020

However, shortly afterwards he told the twins he would be fine if one of them picked him.

Later that night, Eve and Jess bickered over which men they were going to choose.

When it was time to make their decision, Eve opted for Callum Jones and Jess went for Mike, leaving Leanne looking crestfallen.

Viewers were unimpressed, with many posting about Mike on social media.

“Mike has upset my system. words can’t even describe how I feel about his brand of behaviour. #staystrongLeanne,” said one person.

“Mike really just sold lies,” said another, while one person posted: “He didn’t even look at her?! Just got up and left. I’m vexed mike is cancelled.”

“This Mike is just as shady as Michael last year,” said another fan.

One viewer fumed: “Mike is a snake dog, if that hybrid ever existed that’s what he would be.”

�� FIRST LOOK ��



Things get up close and personal in the first challenge of the series and tension begins to bubble as Eve and Jess realise they fancy the same boy… �� #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ODfqwzRKsI January 13, 2020

Love Island returned on Sunday with a new host in Laura Whitmore, who took over from regular presenter Caroline Flack after she stepped down following an assault charge.

The new series is being filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, and will see the winning couple in with a chance of pocketing £50,000.

Love Island continues on ITV2.

PA Media