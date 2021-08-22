Love Island: Episode 48: The end is near 

And now, the end is near. And so we face, the final foursome. Albeit by default. But first... we had ANOTHER 'Epic Date' to endure. I know, it's not like Love Island to drag things out or anything.





Chloe & Toby sent on a Mad Hatter's Tea Party

Fitting. They sat festering in the hot forest, surrounded by photos of their time together, mostly reminiscing about Toby's prior partners – Kaz, Abi, and Mary. Surprisingly, it was Toby who led the conversation, showcasing just how much this "boy" has matured since ambling on in there eight weeks ago. Things culminated with them engaging in one of their now infamous slurp fests. And d'you what? It didn't make me feel sick. Probably because Toby is the only original male contestant left. And he brought back sweets from his date for everyone.



Everyone got to go on fancy final dates but Chloe and Toby are attending their year 6 leavers party 🤝 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/GBy8hpwcO8 — septimus 🇸🇱 (@septimusajprime) August 22, 2021



It's a family affair...

How did the Islanders feel about meeting each other's parents while sporting G-Strings? Fine, apparently, given no one bothered changing. Anyway, as has become customary, the families got on down with the remaining contestants the day before the final, and it was heartening to see that hadn't changed this year under the circumstances – apart from the inability to hug or kiss. Sad yet necessary.



The first rellies to come in were...

... Liam's parents and Millie's mum and sister. When the couple clocked that their nearest and dearest were outside, it was met with a flurry of expletives. You could almost see the realisation creep across their beings that their families have been watching them getting on down under the covers for the last two months. Liam's parents gave him a tongue lashing when it came to Casa Amor; proper order. However, they seemed solid and exceedingly charismatic, which can only stand to Millie and Liam winning tomorrow night.



Next up, Faye & Teddy's families descended

The first thing Faye's sister said was "Mum and Dad are so proud of you... but Dad says you swear a little a bit too much." And that's where the ticking-off ended. Teddy's brothers (yes, he has brothers – Carlos and Sydney), meanwhile, told him it was hard for them to watch Faye in the Villa while he was in Casa Amor, before ripping him over his funny bone.





Can we get a medic in here because Teddy just got a BURN #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/3ISXeL9YKI — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 22, 2021





When Teddy asked them what they thought of Faye, they were quick to deflect saying that they "couldn't give a proper overview given we've just seen a slice of who she is." In other words, they aren't enthused by what they've seen thus far.





Hahahah itâs so obvious Teddyâs brothers do not like Faye, theyâre not even pretending. Love that for them #LoveIsland — Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) August 22, 2021





Tyler's mum and father arrived with Kaz's mum and sister...

The conversations were similar to those exchanged between Liam and his parents. In other words; you messed up in Casa Amor, son! Kaz's mum and sister were complimentary of Tyler despite his flipfloppage, which must have been a source of massive relief. Everyone involved seemed keen to progress past the incident with Tyler's dad quick to mention whipping up the BBQ for a post-Villa party.





GIVE HIM THE 50K, I WANNA COME TO THE BBQ TOOOO #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/luK0DEPJmx — clara (@claraodoch) August 22, 2021





They saved the best 'til last...

Toby and Chloe's family were only lovely on account of the unbridled honesty, support, and love on display. Chloe's sister is essentially her clone (yep, twice the carnage) while her mother entered the Villa shouting "You've been ICONIC", which is what every parent should shout given the opportunity. As for Toby's mum and sister? Well, they were suitably fabulous. For obvious reasons. H'up Mayo!





IS TOBY'S MOTHER IRISH? AND A REDHEAD?! HE MUST WIN. #LoveIsland — Sheena McGinley (@MakeMeAMammy) August 22, 2021





Tweet of the night...



Teddy's family voting for Kaz and Tyler #LoveIsland — Tochi (@kjonuora) August 22, 2021





Key takeaway...







