Love Island Ep 40: Saucy (yet strange) outfits for the Heart Rate Challenge, plus Jake's taking Liberties...

All the favourites got wheeled out; naughty nurse (Priya), sexy Vampire (Kaz), and corruptible Cowgirl (Liberty). Then the outfit choices started to get a bit weird... As for the boys? Suffices to say, there better not be any water shortages upcoming because the amount of liquid being squirted out of drinking bottles as performance props was entirely unwarranted. But first...

Tyler wants to be in the 'Exclusive' Club...

How will he win over Kaz?! With a "romantic gesture" a la Love Actually (originality is KING). Well, he did want to make it "rememberable." So, what did he do? Enlist two of THE most romantic minds in there – Liam and Jake – and devised the following; sending Kaz on a textual treasure hunt (she managed to amass quite a number of phones) around the Villa before reading a few words scrawled across all the Villa handtowels.

Liberty starts to see through Jake...

Well, it's hard not to when he's sat half-naked with Mary talking about how many kids they'd both like to have approximately 5 feet away from her. As for what Jake and Mary were talking about; doors opening, closing, the usual dirge.

Not only that; the night prior Jake stopped Lib from going to "give Kaz a massive cuddle" after her moment with Tyler. Jake literally held her back and then hugged Kaz himself. She read the "staged" side of it – as in he wanted the moment with Kaz with fewer people in the camera shot. Rightly, this gave Liberty the "ick."

Jake says remember weâre on a TV show?? Idk thatâs weird to me #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/r5uVOGiAK9 — Iâm on ur side spinach (@AnnaMulcahy10) August 12, 2021

When she brought it up with him at bedtime, he led with the patented indignation of a person snared in a corner with the comeback, "Oh my God, you serious?!"

Jake every time Lib has a valid concern: pic.twitter.com/CtuT6jxygR — Love Island Tweets🌴 (@noliestold7) August 12, 2021

The Heart Rate Challenge...

So, we had the nurse, the vamp and the cowgirl. And then it moved on to a very amorous police officer (Millie), a very awkward Ariel (Mary), Sexy Stig (Faye), and a buxom ballroom dancer (Chloe).

Im sorry but has Liberty been talking to the producers because Mary has been done dirty by that outfit 🤣🤣😭😭#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/lIJ9bfeRmr — All things Love Island (@Allthingslovei2) August 12, 2021

Then, it was time for the boys. Things kicked off with a (VERY SWEATY) Lumberjack Liam; now infertile 'Football Player' Tyler; and a very horny little Viking Jake. Then, Aaron descended as an easily disrobed airline pilot, "who had the confidence of the Prime Minister", while Teddy brought his "PHD" to the party, and Brett was some kind of official Egyptian sort. Lastly, Toby came out... He got props... he got a telephone box, spat water everywhere, before doing a roly-poly. WHAT. MOVES. Speaking of moves, all the boys just did the same "straddle face and hope for the best" – apart from Jake, who pulled out ALL the Chippendale manoeuvres.

Heart Rate "Stats"...

• Faye's heartrate was raised most by partner Teddy

• Liberty's was raised the most by Jake

• Kaz's heart rate was raised most by Brett, not by partner Tyler

• Millie's was raised the most by Teddy, not her partner Liam...

• Priya's raised the most by Brett

• Mary's raised the most by Teddy, not her partner Aaron

• Chloe's heart was raised the most by Toby. Naw.

• Conversely, Toby's heartrate was upped most by Chloe AND Millie

Even Tobys heart canât choose between two women 😭💀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/WbS8sTVemk — marcelina (@xNaliax) August 12, 2021

• Tyler's was raised most by Kaz

• Teddy's raised most by Faye and Millie

• Aaron's heartrate was raised most by Kaz, not by partner Mary (well, she was dressed as Ariel)

• Liam's heartrate was raised most by Millie

• Jake's heartrate was raised by Millie, not Liberty

• Aaaand Brett's heartrate was raised most by Liberty, not Priya

The team that raised the most heart rates collectively were... the girls. The person invariably most put out by the results will definitely be Jake, who didn't get anyone's heart racing to the max, apart from Liberty. So, the only thing left for him to do is remind Liberty that she's HIS GIRLFRIEND.

Tweet of the night...

Omg Liberty finaaaalyyyy starting to see the light about Jake AND the heart rate challenge in one episode? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/JC4lcEqAUD — Rishma Dosani (@Rishma_Dosani) August 12, 2021

