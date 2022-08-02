Love Island: Dami projected to earn over €43,000 in Instagram earnings in next year following third place finish

Love Island’s Dami is predicted to earn £36,000 (€43,000) through sponsored posts on Instagram, after finishing in third place on Love Island 2022.

Each Instagram follower is reportedly worth 0.0033p when it comes to sponsored posts - and with his current 342,000 followers, New Ross man Dami could make close to €1,200 per sponsored post right now.

This is according to bookmaker William Hill who crunched the numbers for each of the final eight contestants. They predict if Dami were to post just one sponsored upload or story per month, he stands to make over €40,000 in the next year.

Dami - paired with Indiyah - made it to the final three couples in last night’s final, but sadly did not receive enough public votes to win the £50,000 cash prize. But the heartthrob could make more than the average Irish salary through sponsored uploads on Instagram within the next year.

Were Dami to partner with Indiyah when posting sponsored content on Instagram, their combined earnings could increase to over £94k per year, it has been estimated.

If Dami achieved the same calibre of sponsors as previous Love Islanders - including the likes of boohooMAN (Tommy Fury), Ann Summers (Maura Higgins) - and uploaded just one sponsored ad per month, that equates to annual earnings of £11.3k.

Ekin-Su and Davide, this year’s winners had been tipped to win in recent weeks after making their relationship official. Being the most followed contestant in this year’s final, Ekin-Su is projected to earn the most in sponsored content on Instagram, and could rake in approximately €3,000 per post.

Following Molly Mae’s success with big-name brands like Pretty Little Thing, of which she’s now Creative Director, it seems likely that this year’s Love Islanders will be spoilt for choice when it comes to sponsored content and partnerships.

Speaking on the data, Tony Kenny, Head of Sponsorship PR at William Hill, said: “One of the biggest draws for potential Love Island contestants before they feature on the show is the avenues that will open up to them upon leaving, as they’re approached by huge brands for amazing partnerships.

“Whilst contestants don’t have to win to still make waves (or huge amounts of money) - as Molly Mae has proven - they’ll be more in demand if they do take the crown, and can easily build on their £50k winnings through a few simple sponsored Instagram posts per year.”



