Love Island contestants come to terms with fallout from shock recoupling

Love Island’s Ron Hall faces the fall out from the most recent recoupling (ITV)

The Love Island contestants are set to come to terms with the fallout from Lana Jenkins’ surprising recoupling decision.

During Sunday’s programme the 25-year-old makeup artist from Luton chosen to recouple with new bombshell Casey O’Gorman over her long-term love interest Ron Hall, leaving her fellow islanders in shock.

Following Lana’s decision, Monday evening’s episode of the ITV2 dating show sees 25-year-old financial adviser Ron attempt to process the news.

“That book’s closed, I’m going to let them be happy,” he says after the recoupling.

“When you speak to her just say it’s fine, I don’t need to talk to her, I don’t want to talk to her tonight, I will deal with it in my own way.”

Meanwhile, Lana confides in her fellow islanders Ellie Spence, Jessie Wynter and Olivia Hawkins, asking them: “Did I shock you?”

To which actress and ring girl Olivia, 27, replies: “I’m shocked, you left me on edge.

“I just want to say I’m so proud of you and whatever makes you happy, makes me over the moon.”

While explaining her decision, Lana says: “I just think why shouldn’t I give Casey a chance, he’s not done anything wrong.

“I’m not closing any doors right now, all I’m doing is giving Casey more time.

“People’s actions after things like this say a lot.”

As a result of Lana’s decision, Ron is currently in a friendship couple with hair stylist Tanyel Revan.

Later in Monday’s episode, Ron and Lana go for a chat to discuss the current situation.

Lana tells her former partner: “I don’t like upsetting you.”

To which Ron replies: “I know you don’t.”

Reflecting on the ups and downs she experienced while coupled up with Ron, Lana adds: “I was thinking can I forgive because after I’ve had so many days upset about something.”

While Ron says: “I feel like him being here for four days has superseded how we felt.”

Lana asks: “Did you deserve for me to couple up with you?”

Elsewhere in the episode, the boys take on the Ladiator Challenge, which sees them don full gladiator attire complete with armour and gold briefs, while the girls opt for gold swimwear.

After the boys receive a text informing them of the upcoming challenge, farmer and TikTok star Will Young, 23, says: “I’m turning this battle sexy, watch me.

“I actually back myself in this challenge so you boys better watch out.”

The task sees each of the male islanders deliver a bold speech, flex their muscles for the girls and then choose a girl to carry around a course on a chariot.

After completing the course each boy must place the girl of their choice on a royal throne and finish with a kiss.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.