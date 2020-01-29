Love Island contestant dumped after shock recoupling

Leanne Amaning has been dumped from Love Island after a tense recoupling in which her ex Mike Boateng picked another girl.

Wednesday night’s instalment of the ITV2 show saw the boys picking the girls they wanted to be with in another dramatic shake-up.

Leanne split from Mike earlier this week, and when it was his turn to select a partner he went with Sophie Piper, leaving his ex single.

The group had been enjoying a party when they received a message saying there would be a recoupling.

Looking tense, they gathered around the fire pit.

Finn Tapp went first, picking Paige Turley, Luke Trotman coupled up with Siannise Fudge and Callum Jones stayed with Shaughna Phillips.

Luke Mabbott chose Jess Gale and Wallace Wilson picked Rebecca Gormley, while Nas Majeed coupled up with newcomer Demi Jones.

Mike was last, and chose Sophie over Leanne, saying: “I believe her journey is not finished and she definitely has the qualities to make any man happy.”

Mike Boateng (Joel Anderson/ITV)

Earlier, he had admitted to having a soft spot for Sophie, whose previous partner Connor Durman was recently dumped.

He opened up to Callum Jones and Nas Majeed, saying: “I can’t lie, she’s a beautiful girl.”

Love Island continues on ITV2.

PA Media