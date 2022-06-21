Love Island Best Bits: Jacques’s toe gets airtime, Dami does his ‘ting’ and six islanders are up for the chop tonight

This time two weeks ago, a flurry of fresh-faced souls with undoubtedly decent Instagram numbers entered the villa.

So far, we’ve bid farewell to three (Liam, Afia, and Remi – how soon we forget), with a further two to depart tonight.

Well, we're hoping we'll get to see who gets booted out; the producers do love their protracted cliffhangers...

https://twitter.com/VeeGrantham/status/1538993673454686208

As for the six islanders "vulldenerabble" this evening, we have three boys and three girls – Ikenna, Jay, Andrew, Tasha, Amber, and Ekin-Su.

Yep, the unthinkable has happened, the person doing some pretty heavy lifting when it comes to plot points could be sent home.

Twitter is distraught at the mere mention of this, but somebody out there clearly isn't voting for her.

https://twitter.com/Aaliyah04560159/status/1538995357165801474

“Karma issa beetch...”

Admittedly, Ekin makes for great TV – she is, after all, a soap actress. However, there was one pivotal moment in which people would've turned; when she crawled from the terrace after her second dalliance with Jay, sashayed downstairs, and immediately crooned: "Davide, I'm hungry. Make me some food."

If a male contestant did that to their partner, there would've been absolute uproar. Naturally, Jay and Ekin's secret came out, resulting in a loud verbal spat to which Davide responded: "You’re a lieeerrrr, actress, gehdafohkout!"

It's OK. We all know she’s playing to the cameras, but we’re enjoying it – for now.

Moments such as Ekin approaching Davide (post recoupling with Jay, I might add), to say something along the lines of, "I still care about you, do you have any feelings for me?" only for him to retort with a hard "no", is TV gold.

He then proceeded to remind her that "Karma is a b****". So, naturally, producers opted for him to read out Ekin's name as vulnerable last night.

https://twitter.com/ellacopley_/status/1538995149665189888

Recoupling Recap...

Let's start with those who are still in their original couple. Firstly, Indiyah and Ikenna are technically still together, although she officially friend-zoned him yesterday which he seemed oddly perplexed by. I mean, it's almost like you're meant to engage with someone on a more meaningful level when you're coupled up, not just amble over for a conversation and then repeatedly stick your tongue out.

https://twitter.com/idobecutetho/status/1538983281898704896

Secondly, Dami and Amber are still technically together. However, if the Dubliner had his way, he’d be sharing a bed with Indiyah – mostly on account that she doesn’t roll her eyes at him every time he speaks. That's not just me throwing it out there, he actually admitted it to Inidyah's (stunning) face last night. Regardless, Twitter wants this to happen, stat.

https://twitter.com/eleanorsavagee/status/1538978448160464916

Then, we have Tasha and Andrew, Paige chose Jacques, Ekin-Su chose Jay over Davide, and then… hmmmm. I feel like I’m missing something. Oh yes, Gemma is back with Davide. Why? Well, because she’s enjoying the personality he recently sprouted. Plus, she was with no other option.

Dancer Danica drops some bombshells…

Danica arrived on a rotating clamshell during a glorified twerking challenge. Danica is a dancer, but she talks like a senior executive scrum master on a mission to smash that timeline.

She also claims to be interested in Luca, hence why she swiftly chose to couple up with THE biggest Gemma Owen devotee to date.

Luca was not amused when Danica announced his name and said he would be kipping elsewhere. He was invariably even less amused when – instead of joining him to sleep in the “dog house” – Gemma chose to share a bed with Davide. Imagine if Luca knew Indiyah had to remind Gemma to go retrieve him the following morning?!

https://twitter.com/hornyhairgirl/status/1538619763890573312

Jacques’s toe gets some airtime…

Still trying to make up your mind about Jacques? You’re not the only one.

He’s part flirt machine, part walking red flag, 100pc pot-stirrer.

While most viewers enjoy his upfront antics when it comes to ribbing those around him, they aren’t as enthused regarding other aspects of his personality.

For example, just how cocksure he is when it comes to females.

One minute he’s laying it on Paige, telling the boys “She’s smitten already, I can see it in her eyes", while also entertaining “flanter” (don’t make me break down what that means) with new girl Danica.

The size of Jacques’s big toe became a talking point with viewers when his sandal was right in the view of Danica's face for almost an entire flirty segment.

Between saying he keeps catching Danica’s eye, and then quickly proffering his appendages, one wonders where he gets his BD energy from.

https://twitter.com/SarahAlexMac1/status/1538632791746875393

Overall Vibe:

https://twitter.com/ugh_arixo/status/1538990491693457409

Top Tweet:

https://twitter.com/laurafidlerxx/status/1538998815432314898

Key Takeaway: Tasha and Andrew could be going home as they don't seem to add much to proceedings.

Then again, super-observant Scotsman Jay departing – thus leaving Ekin-Su in there single – would also make for the TV we’ve become accustomed to.

However, no doubt it’ll be Amber. Viewers probably want to put her out of her misery; between the Dami situation, the awkward silences whenever she joins a conversation, and her taking one for the team (i.e. informing Ekin-Su that the girls have clocked her duplicitous side), Amber has had a rough time in there of late.

Love Island returns tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player.