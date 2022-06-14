Love Island Best Bits: Jacques attacks, Dami does us proud and Davide sprouts a personality

The Love Island landscape can change immeasurably in the space of a few episodes… Since our last Best Bits; Liam left of his own accord on Friday night after being rebuffed by Gemma, the two new girls Afia and Ekin-Su, and by the powers that be in the editing suite. Who are Afia and Ekin-Su? Well, the former has since been dumped from the Island and Ekin-Su has been grafting pretty much anything with a pulse since entering the villa.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

By way of a roundup, below is an overview of who is coupled up with who after the boy-led recoupling last week…

• Dami chose to stick with Amber

• Ikenna chose to stick with Indiyah

• Andrew chose to stick with Tasha

• Luca, after flip-flopping like a flailing cod between OG Paige and Tasha suddenly decided that Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma was the one for him

Expand Close Luca makes his move on Gemma. Photo: ITV / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Luca makes his move on Gemma. Photo: ITV

• With Davide’s fleeting partner no longer available the Italian went with new girl Ekin-Su. Fitting considering he was bench-pressing her in the gym earlier that day. It wasn’t long before they were doing a deep dive on each other’s faces

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Video of the Day

• This left Paige and new girl Afia single – that is until Jacques arrived on Sunday night, took them both on a date, and subsequently chose to couple up with paramedic Paige. Jacques is a 23-year-old rugby player from Cumbria who dated (yes, you guessed it) Gemma Owen for a year approximately a year and a half ago (so, when she was 16) and she’s totally not interested in him any more…

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Jacques attacks: woos Tasha, Paige, Ekin-Su, Afia, and Gemma…

While this doesn’t exactly qualify as a Best Bit per se, there were legions of viewers only thrilled to see Gemma Owen squirm at the notion of her ex-boyfriend being in there. They were left disappointed, however: that wasn’t going to flap the unflappable 19-year-old.

Expand Close Love Island's Jacques. Photo: ITV Plc / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Love Island's Jacques. Photo: ITV Plc

No sooner had she applied extra mascara for their meeting after his morning date with Afia and Paige, than Gemma proceeded to jovially call him “ye d*ckhead” and it wasn’t long before they were having a lovely aul catch up.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

As for where Jacques’ head is at? Wherever there’s a handle to wind up, it would seem. The only thing rounding out what appears to be an otherwise two-dimensional persona is his impressive set of gnashers. In short, he’s a lads’ lad with the boys (complete with such sentences as “I want brekkie, where are the girls?”), and a mummy’s boy when he’s with the girls.

Dami being Dami, just wearing the face off his best friend…

Now, clearly, we’re a bit biased given he’s the current Irish representative on the show, but isn’t he doing us proud though?!

During probably one of the best (producer-instigated) games of Never Have I Ever, he was the only male to take a sip from his drink when Ekin-Su asked if anyone had engaged in a same-sex kiss.

Read More

While Ikenna was all like “What you taking a sip for?!” Dami nonchalantly revealed that he’d kissed his best mate, and he’d “do it again if he was here”. Later, in the beach hut, he declared “So what? I’m proud of it!”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Just when you thought he couldn’t be more of a beacon of ‘you do you’ energy, Dami set Luca straight when he was giving Andrew stick for not “caring” that Tasha had been pulled for a chat by Jacques. He was essentially saying “You would care, Luca, but Andrew’s Andrew.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

To top things off nicely, producers then sent Dami and Amber on a date, where they shared a little peck and tried pretending they cared about a game of tennis they were forced to play in the scorching heat.

Expand Close Amber and Dami on a date. Photo: ITV / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Amber and Dami on a date. Photo: ITV

As for the details our knight in shining armour shared with his fellow males upon arriving home from his date? Well, he started banging on about winning the tennis game, followed by “And I got a kiss. Some tongue. Bit of tongue in there.”

Nargh, Dami, and you were doing so well!

Ekin-Su just doing the do…

Since landing in the villa, she has captivated the men, albeit by force at times. Luca and Davide’s eyes nearly dropped from their respective sockets upon laying eyes on her, and the 27-year-old Turkish soap actress has capitalised on every glance exchanged. From dropping cheesy lines about being Turkish delight, wife material, and horny, Ekin-Su is pure chaos, she doesn't give two hoots, and it makes a nice change. In other words, she’s banging the Maura Higgins drum and we’re here for it.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Davide sprouting a personality…

Since the Italian Stallion strode in at the end of the first episode, he hasn’t come across in the best light, falling into what some would consider a fount of certain Italian stereotypes.

He kept banging on about family, marriage, and women being “traditional” with the 19-year-old he chose to couple up with before swinging another girl around the outdoor gym (Ekin-Su) a few hours after she arrived and cooked him pancakes for breakfast.

Oh, he also seemed to sip for every question during Never Have I Ever (foursomes, sex with his best friend’s girlfriend, foot fetishes, etc).

Expand Close Dami has a post-date catch-up with the boys. Photo: ITV / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dami has a post-date catch-up with the boys. Photo: ITV

Well, all that changed in last night’s episode. Picture it… the firepit, late at night. Jacques and Ekin-Su are making moo-eyes at each other, stating that they would rather be sharing a bed together than with anyone else. Cue Davide sashaying towards them saying, “Is there anything I can get you before bed I go to bed? Drinks, chipzzzz…”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Overall vibe…

There are yet more new bombshells being delivered, and one of them is another Italian who describes himself as the “main course" and Davide as "the starter". Unlikely, mate.

Top Tweet …

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Key takeaway...

We're a week in now and Twitter is FINALLY warming up to proceedings – mostly because last night's episode featured at least 40pc less Gemma Owen.

Love Island returns tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player.