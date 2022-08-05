Love Island 2022 reunion: When to watch final episode of this year’s show

Love Island may be over for another year but the drama stemming from the show is not as a special reunion episode of the popular programme has been announced.

Ekin-Su and Davide were crowned queen and king of the villa by the voting public during Monday night’s final and shared the first prize of £50,000.

The couple had long been tipped as likely winners upon making their relationship official in the villa and beat second-placed couple Luca and Gemma by a wide margin in the final. Irish microbiologist and model Dami, and his other half Indiyah, finished third in the show.

Viewers were treated to a summer of drama in the villa and can expect one final helping with a former contestant promising trouble in the reunion.

When and where can I watch the reunion show?

The show will be broadcast on Sunday night, August 7, at 9pm on Virgin Media Two or on the Virgin Media player.

What will happen in the reunion?

Fans can expect to hear from most of the contestants who graced the villa and Casa Amor in the hour-long special broadcast. One former contestant vowed to create some drama in the reunion.

George, a former Casa Amor entrant, has vowed that he will “break up” Ekin-Su and Davide at the reunion.

In a live-streamed broadcast before the Love Island finale, along with fellow former contestants Mollie and Samuel, George predicted that Ekin-Su and Davide would win and, “I’ll break them up at the reunion”.

Many fans of the show think this will be a bombshell in relation to his night with Ekin-Su, which caused much speculation about the future of her and Davide’s relationship.

Ekin-Su swore nothing happened between the pair but many, including Aftersun guests Tom Grennan and Darren Harriott, have their doubts.

Fans will have to tune in on Sunday night to see if Love Island 2022 has a sting in its tail.