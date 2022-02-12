| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Love is Blind – but only if you’re slim and able-bodied

Netflix Expand

Close

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Nicole Vassell

When Love Is Blind launched on Netflix in 2020, its near-instant success meant that a second season was a no-brainer. Audiences everywhere were gripped, watching as 30 single men and women tried to fall in love with a stranger before seeing them for the first time. The show’s premise lies in discovering whether emotional bonds made through hours of sightless conversation can prevail over physical attraction, as the couples only get the chance to meet face-to-face once they’ve decided to marry.

As far as reality dating shows go, it’s one that exists on the stranger end of the scale: a glossy hybrid of Blind Date, First Dates and Married at First Sight. But as the 2020 run of the show played out, it became clear that there wasn’t really that much risk involved at all: if everyone is stereotypically beautiful, one wonders, then of course love can be blind. Each couple that made it to the engagement and honeymoon stage ended up being physically attracted to one other. Great news for them, sure, but it made for less of a meaningful viewing experience for the viewer. Where’s the tension, or the true sense of testing boundaries if all contestants end up matching with someone who is their “type”?

Most Watched

Privacy