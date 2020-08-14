Louise Thompson gets tattoo tribute to fiance Ryan Libbey

Louise Thompson has revealed her new ankle tattoo (Ian West/PA)

Louise Thompson has revealed her “first and last” tattoo is a tribute to her fiance Ryan Libbey.

The Made In Chelsea star showed off the ink on her foot while on holiday in Italy.

She has had the word ‘RYAN’ tattooed in capital letters just behind her ankle bone.

Libbey previously got Thompson’s name tattooed on his wrist in Italic letters.

Sharing photos on Instagram from their holiday in Lake Garda in Italy, where they took a boat trip among swans, she wrote: “First. And. Last.⁣

⁣

“I wish I could say quarter life crisis but that would give me a damn good innings.⁣

⁣

“Swipe for lake swans just so many surprises this trip… ⁣oh and then the drone went for a drink.”

Libbey joined the cast of Made In Chelsea in 2016 when the series was filming in the south of France.

The couple got engaged in 2018 after he proposed during a hiking trip in Los Angeles.

PA Media