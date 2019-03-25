Entertainment

Louise Redknapp returns to 9 To 5 musical after fall

The singer needed stitches in her chin after taking a tumble.

Louise Redknapp in 9 To 5 (Simon Turtle)
By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent

Louise Redknapp is making her debut performance in the 9 To 5 musical after being forced to pull out following a fall.

The singer, 44, temporarily left the production in January after fracturing her wrist and suffering a cut to her chin that required 10 stitches.

However, she was fit enough to return to the musical adaption of the Dolly Parton film on Monday.

The singer is playing Violet Newstead in the production, the character played by Lily Tomlin in the 1980 film.

Love Island’s Amber Davies stars as Judy Bernly, who was played by Jane Fonda in the film, while Bonnie Langford appears as Roz Keith.

Natalie McQueen plays Doralee Rhodes, who was portrayed by Parton in the movie.

Louise Redknapp on stage (Simon Turtle)

9 To 5 is running at London’s Savoy Theatre.

