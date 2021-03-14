Louisa Lytton marks Mother’s Day by sharing baby news

Louisa Lytton has revealed she is expecting a baby.

The EastEnders star revealed the news in a video on Instagram.

The actress, 32, who is known for playing Ruby Allen in the BBC soap, shared a clip showing a note she had written to her mother about being pregnant.

The video also featured her partner Ben Bhanvra reading a parenting book and an image of her baby bump.

Lytton wrote: “Dear Mum, If I am a fraction of the mother you are, I know I’ll be the best.

“You have taught me right from wrong, corrected my spelling, and helped me see the light at the end of every single tunnel.

“And now you will guide me to becoming a mummy.”

She added: “Happy Mother’s Day All, to those that are here, that are not with us in person but with us every moment and to those on a journey.”

PA Media