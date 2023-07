Louis Walsh: ‘RTÉ has become a very boring institution – they need to make it fun again’

The former X Factor judge on how the struggling Irish broadcaster can revive its programming, the key to Eurovision glory and why he won’t pen a tell-all memoir... yet

Louis Walsh says he hopes Patrick Kielty will give The Late Late Show a much-needed injection of humour. Photo: Brian McEvoy

Kirsty Blake Knox Today at 03:30