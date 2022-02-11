Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton expecting first child

Lottie Tomlinson is expecting her first child with boyfriend Lewis Burton (Ian West/PA)

Make-up artist Lottie Tomlinson has announced she is expecting her first child with former professional tennis player Lewis Burton.

The 23-year-old, who is the younger sister of One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, shared the news in a post on Instagram.

She posted a photo of herself holding her bump and a second shot of herself and Burton, 29, who previously dated former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack.

The caption accompanying the images read “just the 3 of us”, followed by a red heart emoji.

Tomlinson and Burton have been together since July 2020.

Burton commented on Tomlinson’s post, saying “I love you both forever”, followed by a red heart.

The pair have both experienced tragedy in recent years with the death of loved ones.

Burton’s ex-girlfriend Flack died by suicide in February 2020.

Tomlinson’s sister Felicite died of an accidental overdose three years after her mother Johannah died of leukaemia in 2016.

Tomlinson and Burton reportedly got to know each other at a party in May 2020, hosted by Flack’s close friend Lou Teasdale.

The party was organised to mark three months since the death of Flack.

Tomlinson and Burton have not revealed the due date of their child.