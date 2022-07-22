LOTR fans get closer look at new series inspired by Tolkien’s extended notes

Lord of the Rings fans have been given a closer look at the new Amazon Prime series The Rings of Power (Prime Video/PA)

Lord Of The Rings fans have been given a closer look at what to expect from new series The Rings Of Power, inspired by author JRR Tolkien’s extended notes.

The first episode of Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power is set for release on Amazon Prime on September 2.

In a brand new trailer, which debuted at Comic Con in San Diego on Friday, a voiceover can be heard saying: “We thought the war, at last, was ended.”

Over various clips of brightly-lit and seemingly joyful scenes, it continues: “We thought our joys would be unending, we thought our light would never dim.”

But quickly things turn dark as Galadriel, played by Morfydd Clark, can be seen placing her hand on a globe before carnage ensues with almighty battle scenes.

“Together we can survive this,” adds the voiceover, “Fight with me. Each of us must decide who we shall be.”

Flames and destruction appear again and again as glimpses of the unfolding action are shown.

The series, set thousands of years before the events of the world-renowned The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings books, will follow the events of the Second Age and the forging of the famous rings.

Saint Maud and His Dark Materials star Clark debuts as the powerful royal elf Galadriel, who was played by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson’s movies.

Following on from the release of an initial trailer earlier this month, viewers are afforded further insight into the story behind the forging of the rings.

The trailer draws to a close as a voice says: “You have been told many lies about Middle Earth.”

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power begins on Amazon Prime on September 2.