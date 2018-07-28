Lorraine Kelly: Love Island viewers are better off reading a book

Lorraine Kelly has said Love Island viewers are “better off reading a book”.

The TV presenter is mystified by the hit ITV2 dating show, which will draw to a close with a live final on Monday.

She told the Press Association: “I just don’t get it. It’s not for me, I literally don’t get it.

“I have not watched a frame of Love Island, it doesn’t make any sense to me.

“It baffles me. They all look exactly the same except for different coloured hair and different coloured bikinis.

“I just don’t get it and in the same way I just don’t get 50 Shades, I just never got it. I find it comical.”

She continued: “Apart from anything else I have to get up really early in the morning and it starts at 9pm so it’s impossible.

“I can’t do that and I can’t invest in something that is on every single night, I can’t do it. You’re better off reading a book, in my opinion.”

Yep, 8 weeks in and we're still blinded by them every morning! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/HjlIi6MtFs — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 26, 2018

Kelly said she is particularly horrified by some of the cosmetic enhancement some of the contestants have had.

She said: “You look at those kids and some of them have had plastic surgery and they are babies, they are just wee babies and they shouldn’t be doing that.

“That is down to that thing of ‘Well everybody does it so I should do it as well’ but a lot of that is down to insecurity and that is a real shame, it really is.

“It’s very, very sad because everybody lined up looks exactly the same.”

Kelly will serve as a judge for Amazon’s literary prize, the UK Kindle Storyteller Award.

The award will recognise newly published work in the English language across any genre and the winner will receive a £20,000 cash prize and a marketing campaign to support the book on Amazon’s UK website.

She will be joined on the panel by author LJ Ross, Orna Ross, the founder of the alliance for independent authors and last year’s winner David Leadbeater, as well as other literary experts.

Kelly said: “I just wanted to be involved in some way and the thing about discovering new talent really excites me.

“Also being able to read different things. Sometimes we just read a certain type of book so as a judge I will get to experience perhaps different genres that I wouldn’t necessarily get the chance to.”

Kindle Storyteller is now open for entries and authors have until August 31 to submit their stories.

The winning author will be announced at an award ceremony in central London later this summer.

Press Association