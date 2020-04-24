Lorraine Kelly fears for husband’s ears as she cuts his hair in lockdown

Lorraine Kelly said she feared she would cut her husband’s ear off as she gave him a haircut in lockdown.

The ITV star shared a video of herself taking a pair of clippers to husband Steve Smith’s hair in their garden.

'Iâm frightened in case I give you a pure balderâ



The words you never want to hear from your hairdresser! 😂

Watch to see the finished result â¡ï¸https://t.co/SMDs2WJH6c@reallorraine pic.twitter.com/iAncRqnhPU — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 24, 2020

She said: “Week four of lockdown and things are getting a bit desperate. Steve’s hair is getting really, really long so I’ve got these things.

“I’ve never done this before but I’m going to attempt to cut his hair. What could possibly go wrong?”

As he instructed her to press down, she replied: “I’d rather do it gently than take your ear off.”

She added: “I’m frightened in case I give you a pure balder.”

As her husband showed off the results, she said: “I think it will look better when it’s washed.

“It’s actually not too bad at all, where is Angus (their dog)? I’m coming to get you.”

PA Media