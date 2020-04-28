Lord Sugar celebrates 52nd wedding anniversary with wife Ann

Lord Sugar and his wife have been married for 52 years (Ian West/PA)

Lord Sugar shared a photograph from his wedding day as he celebrated 52 years of marriage to his wife Ann.

The Apprentice star posted a black-and-white photo of the pair raising their glasses as they celebrated their marriage on April 28 1968.

He also shared a picture of them recreating the pose on their 50th wedding anniversary in 2018.

Todays my wife and I have been married 52 years. Trolls ignore the 2018 picture. pic.twitter.com/R4to1pVcAw — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) April 28, 2020

He tweeted: “Todays my wife and I have been married 52 years. Trolls ignore the 2018 picture.”

The couple are parents to three children and have seven grandchildren.

For their 40th wedding anniversary, Lord Sugar threw a lavish party at their home in Essex, which was attended by his Twitter sparring partner Piers Morgan and featured performances from Sir Elton John and the West End cast of Jersey Boys.

PA Media