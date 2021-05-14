Lord Dyson report on Diana’s Panorama interview passed to BBC

Lord Dyson’s investigation into how the BBC and journalist Martin Bashir landed the Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales has concluded.

The former master of the rolls and head of civil justice was appointed to look into the circumstances surrounding the explosive 1995 interview, which famously featured Diana saying: “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

A spokeswoman for Lord Dyson said: “Lord Dyson has concluded his investigation and the report has been passed to the BBC for publication in due course.”

A BBC spokesman said the report would be published “very soon”.

The princess’ son the Duke of Cambridge welcomed the launch of the investigation late last year, saying it “should help establish the truth behind the actions” that led to the programme.

While his brother the Duke of Sussex reportedly also supported the inquiry.

The investigation was launched after Diana’s brother Earl Spencer alleged Mr Bashir showed him fake financial documents relating to his sister’s former private secretary Patrick Jephson, and another former royal household member, and told outlandish and untrue stories about the royal family to gain access to the princess.

Lord Dyson has been considering if the steps taken by the BBC and Mr Bashir were appropriate and to what extent those actions influenced Diana’s decision to give an interview.

TV watchdog Ofcom has said previously it will not launch its own investigation into the BBC Panorama controversy, but will follow the independent inquiry “closely”.

