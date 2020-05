Loose Women rehearse for return of ITV daytime stalwart

Andrea McLean, Linda Robson and Brenda Edwards are preparing for the return of Loose Women (ITV)

Loose Women presenters have rehearsed for the return of the TV show after six weeks away.

The panellists met this weekend to get ready for the new programmes, starting on ITV on Monday.

The daytime show, which came off screen because of the coronavirus pandemic, returns with social distancing measures in place.

Three women are on an extended panel, two metres apart, with a fourth panellist appearing via video-link.

TFW it's 24 hours until #LooseWomen is back with brand new shows 🎉 Join us on Monday from 12.30pm on @itv and @WeAreSTV ⏰



Watch on the ITV Hub 👉 https://t.co/uhvdBHHe6b pic.twitter.com/uYLAlE0rdo — Loose Women (@loosewomen) May 3, 2020

Monday’s first live show will see Andrea McLean, Brenda Edwards and Nadia Sawalha on the panel with Coleen Nolan joining via video-link.

McLean said: “Loose Women has been a part of my life for 13 years, so to suddenly not be meeting up with my friends, catching up over a latte and hearing the latest about what’s going on in their lives has been really strange.

“As the whole world will agree – chatting over video call just isn’t the same.

“I can’t wait to get back to work, get back into the studio and give our lovely viewers some much-needed love and laughter at lunchtime.”

Nolan said: “Although we won’t have our lovely live audience there for a little while longer, we promise to still make them smile at home.”

Loose Women returns on Monday at 12.30pm on ITV.

PA Media