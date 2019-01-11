Looking for love? The Late Late Show is offering to help out...

It's back - one of the most talked about Late Late Shows of the season, the Valentine's Special, is on the hunt for single men and women looking for love.

The chat show wants to bring singletons from all over Ireland to the RTÉ studios for a love-filled evening of fun.

Last year's programme famously included James Hennessy (28) proposing live on air to his partner Siobhán Hiney (23).

It also featured Colette and Michael Lakes recalling how they first met with the memorable line: "But he was with another one that night!"

This year's Late Late Show Valentine’s Special will air on Friday, February 8 and the application process for tickets is now open.

Host Ryan Tubridy announced details of the progamme on Friday night’s Late Late Show – the first of 2019.

Tubridy said: “We want to hear from anyone who is looking for a little romance in their lives. In this age of dating apps and social media, we’re going back to basics and want to spark some love – on live TV! As always, the show will be great fun, and you never know, there could be someone for everyone in the audience.”

To maximise the chances of finding “the one”, all audience members must be single.

To secure tickets, applicants must fill out the form, letting The Late Late Show know a little about their single life, why they are looking for love and what the dating scene is like in Ireland.

Apply via the programme’s website: https://www.rte.ie/latelate/

Online Editors