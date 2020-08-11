Long-distance romance for Fair City couples as coronavirus written into revamped soap

Fair City’s executive producer Brigie de Courcy has said there will be no scenes involving intimate kissing or illicit trysts when the series returns post-Covid.

The entirely script, which usually films six weeks in advance, had to be ripped up in order for the soap to return with new storylines to incorporate the Coronavirus crisis.

This will give the actors’ characters the perfect excuse to socially distance when filming scenes in the ‘new norm’ while any romances will have to be portrayed in an ultra-chaste fashion.

“There will be a lot of long, lingering looks; there will be lots of things that happen just off-camera, when somebody’s towel falls to the floor...it’s back to a Preston Sturges variety of telling the story of drama and asking the audience to invent in their own heads and suggest things to them and they’ll be able to fill in the gaps,” she said.

She told RTÉ News that safety was the utmost importance and the team had spent the past five months on logistics and how to make the area and the set safe when they resume working in September.

“We have to observe all of the two-metres-apart, we have to observe the facemasks, what the new protocols are. We have to do it for our actors so we have to make sure they’re completely safe.

“Even if we have couples who have been delightfully coupled for years, we can’t have them walking beside each other so we have come up with all sorts of ruses to keep them apart; bicycles, ladders, all sorts of things that can keep couples apart.”

She added that they had to “park everything we were doing” when it came to the former storylines, which would have brought the show up until the New Year.

“We had really lovely, intricate stories; of a murder who-dunnit, we had a court case, we had all sorts of things. Everything had to be parked and we had to start again. We couldn’t have told any of those stories with the sets that we had. We couldn’t have done it safely.”

However, there’s bad news for McCoy’s pub – like countless others around the country, it won’t be reopening when the soap returns. But the reason being cited in the RTÉ soap is because the pub owner has underlying health issues.

