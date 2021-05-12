| 7.6°C Dublin

Live audience to return for Have I Got News For You

The audience will be required to practice social distancing and wear masks.

By Tom Horton, PA

Have I Got News For You will be filmed in front of a live audience next week, it has been announced.

The BBC One satirical comedy show has previously been filmed in a television studio while a virtual audience tune in over the internet.

However, the final three episodes of the current series will see the return of a live socially-distanced audience, who will be grouped into households and be required to wear masks.

A second audience of up to 64 people will watch the recording from a cinema room at the studio, according to a statement from the makers of the programme.

The move will come after the further easing of lockdown restrictions in England on Monday.

Recent episodes of the programme have seen panelists and the guest host separated from each other by Perspex screens.

Last year Have I Got News For You saw panellists contribute to the programme remotely.

