Little Mix accept the award for Best British Group

Little Mix have announced they will be “taking a break” from next year after 10 “amazing years” together.

The girl group said they would be focusing on solo projects after their Confetti tour ends in May.

“We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix,” they wrote on Instagram.

“It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.

“We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much.

“We are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay. We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future.

“We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more. We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever.”

The group currently consists of Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards after Jesy Nelson sensationally quit the band last year to pursue a solo career.

Earlier this year, Ms Nelson was caught up in a so-called “blackfishing row” when her single Boyz featuring Nicki Minaj shot to number one.

Blackfishing is when someone appropriates black culture for commercial gain. Ms Nelson has always strongly denied the accusations.

Speculation that Little Mix would split up grew after Ms Edwards and Ms Pinnock both became first time parents in the summer.

Ms Edwards is mother to a boy called Axel while Ms Pinnock had twins.

