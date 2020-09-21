Little Mix on their new TV venture: ‘Doing a show like this gives big opportunities’

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards has said she found having to say no to people on their upcoming reality TV show so tough that she rang her mum in tears at one point.

Along with other band members Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, the girl group have launched their own TV talent competition called Little Mix The Search.

The BBC One show will see the former X Factor winners create and mentor new bands.

On having to let people go or give constructive feedback, Edwards said: “I found that really difficult. Difficult being the decider. Because I’ve been there and I know how much that ‘yes’ means.

“I rang my mum crying at one point, as I found it so hard saying no to people. I know how hard it hits when it’s something you’re passionate about.”

Those who make it into a band will live together and gain access to voice coaches, songwriters and producers who have also helped Little Mix in their career.

The series has been made with coronavirus guidelines in place to “ensure that it is made safely and responsibly”, the BBC has previously said.

Asked if shows like this were the best way to break into the music industry, Thirlwall said they provide opportunity and experience, even if you do not win.

She said: “For someone like me from a working-class background, I couldn’t afford to move to London, or pay for studio time. My resources were limited.

“So doing a show like this gives big opportunities. The Search puts people through their paces, and that experience is priceless even if you don’t win. There’s so much experience to be had.”

Pinnock said it was “what you do after that is important”, while Nelson said shows like this provide a “massive platform”.

“You get to build a fan base and showcase your talent for people in the industry like management and labels, so it’s all exposure,” she said.

It was previously announced that comedian Chris Ramsey will host the programme.

Little Mix recently announced details of their sixth studio album, Confetti, due for release on November 6.

They formed on The X Factor in 2011 and have become one of the country’s biggest-selling girl bands.

Little Mix The Search airs on BBC One and iPlayer this weekend.

PA Media