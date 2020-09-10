Little Mix and Diversity stars unite for black mental health campaign

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo and other black celebrities have teamed up for a video about mental health awareness on World Suicide Prevention Day.

Famous faces from the worlds of fashion, music and TV declare “I am enough” in the campaign created by former The Only Way Is Essex cast member Vas J Morgan.

The line-up includes actresses Jodie Turner-Smith and Nathalie Emmanuel, actors Evan Ross and Rickey Thompson, models Winnie Harlow, Sabrina Elba and Leomie Anderson, and singers Alexandra Burke and Fleur East.

Morgan, 31, launched the I Am Enough campaign in a bid to raise money so members of the black community can access free mental health support, raising nearly £50,000 so far.

Recalling the death of George Floyd and subsequent Black Lives Matter protests, he said: “Like so many black people, my mental health has been deeply impacted by events this year.

“For me, they have brought back a lot of traumatic memories of low self-esteem and self-hate, essentially being told that black was wrong.

“If I was feeling this way, I knew many others within the black community would be feeling exactly the same too.

“I’ve been fortunate to have received extensive treatment for my own mental battles in the past but know many aren’t so lucky, which is why I wanted to launch this campaign, to show people that they are enough and provide them with the vital support they need.”

Morgan, who appeared on Towie from 2014 to 2018, has previously spoken of his struggles with poor mental health and alcoholism.

Donations can be made at gofundme.com/f/i-am-enough-fund

