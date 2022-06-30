Lisa McGee: Derry Girls writer stunned as councillors vote unanimously to award her Freedom of City

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee was left “stunned and shocked and very honoured” after councillors voted unanimously to award her the Freedom of the City — making her the first woman to receive the honour.

SDLP Councillor Martin Reilly tabled the proposal to confer the city’s highest honour on Ms McGee in recognition of the “immense global positive impact” her work in the arts has had on the city and district.

Derry Girls has been the most watched series in Northern Ireland since modern records began.

Mr Reilly said that “through her work, people have seen the warmth and charm of our city, the sense of friendship, families pulling together and dealing with adversity — all delivered through various strong female viewpoints.

“The fact that Lisa is the first female to be nominated for the Freedom of the City in our city is truly a historic and special occasion,” he added.

Alliance councillor Rachael Ferguson said “everyone is a Derry girl now whether they’re from Derry or not”. She added: “I think it is an historic day, I think Lisa has done a great thing. She’s shown, I know, something very similar to my story growing up here in the city.

“She has shown a lot of our history, she has allowed people to understand our humour. Our dark humour and us as people, how welcoming and funny we are.

“So we are more than happy to support this motion. And hopefully she will be the first of many women to receive it over the coming years.”

People Before Profit Councillor Maeve O’Neill echoed those sentiments saying it is “wonderful” Lisa McGee is the first woman to receive the award.

“She done an incredible thing for not just Derry but Derry women by telling our ordinary story in an extraordinary way and as Rachael said has given us a lot of pride in who we are and where we’re from.

“Lisa is one of many talented women who come from the city and we’re very proud of her for everything that she’s done.”