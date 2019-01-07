Lisa Faulkner announces engagement to MasterChef judge John Torode

The former Holby City and EastEnders actress revealed that the chef and TV judge proposed to her on Christmas Day.

She posted a picture of the pair of them together, with her engagement ring on show, and wrote: “My gorgeous John completely surprised me on Christmas Day and asked me to marry him!

“After waiting to tell our family when we got home we then had a few days just grinning at each other!! Im so very happy to share our lovely news with you.

“Happy 2019 it’s going to be quite a year and I’m going to embrace every minute of it. All you need is love. Love is all you need.”

Faulkner, 46, and Australian TV chef Torode, 53, met when she took part in – and won – Celebrity MasterChef in 2010.

The pair began dating in 2012, following Faulkner’s divorce from actor Chris Coghill, with whom she has an adopted daughter.

Torode split from his ex-wife Jessica in 2011, divorcing her in 2014. He has two children with Jessica, and two from a previous marriage.

Press Association