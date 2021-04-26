Line of Duty’s penultimate episode secures highest ratings yet

Line of Duty secured its most-watched episode yet on Sunday night.

The penultimate episode of the police procedural, created by Jed Mercurio, secured an average of 11 million viewers and 51.7% of the audience share, according to the broadcaster.

The BBC One show is coming to an end after six series starring Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston, with Trainspotting star Kelly Macdonald joining the cast for this series.

Line Of Duty returned to screens in March with 9.6 million viewers, up on last series’ finale which earned 9.07 million.

The new series has seen anti-corruption unit AC-12 take on a new case, but Detective Inspector Kate Fleming (McClure) is no longer on the squad and is working on a murder investigation with a different department, which has come under suspicion from AC-12.

Sunday’s episode saw Acting Detective Superintendent Joanne Davidson (Macdonald), boss of the suspected department, unmasked by AC-12 and secrets about her family background revealed.

The final episode on Sunday will see the search for “H” – the corrupt officer responsible for the mass conspiracy – come to an end.

PA Media