Line Of Duty stars Vicky McClure and Martin Compston mark their joint birthday

Vicky McClure and Martin Compston on the set of the sixth series of Line Of Duty (Liam McBurney/PA)

Line Of Duty stars Vicky McClure and Martin Compston have marked their shared birthday by sending each other messages on social media.

McClure and Compston turned 38 and 37 respectively on Saturday.

The pair recently starred in hit BBC One drama Line Of Duty.

McClure wrote on Instagram: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @mrmartincompston.

“Sharing my birthday with one of my best mates in the world is nearly as special as getting a promotion before you!!!

“Love ya mate! Have a great day dancing in the rain!! Xxx.”

Massive thanks for all the lovely birthday msgs really appreciated!!!No rain shall stand in the way of a pub pint today. Also the biggest of birthday love to the greatest partner in all of telly land, have a blinder mate @Vicky_McClure xx pic.twitter.com/AVxZ2uZ1zs — martin compston (@martin_compston) May 8, 2021

Compston shared a picture of himself on the Line Of Duty set with McClure as he said he “really appreciated” the birthday messages he had received.

He added: “No rain shall stand in the way of a pub pint today.

“Also the biggest of birthday love to the greatest partner in all of telly land, have a blinder mate @Vicky_McClure xx.”

The final episode of Line Of Duty aired last week and earned an average audience of 12.8 million people.

PA Media