Line Of Duty star Martin Compston reads bedtime story on eve of Scotland match

Martin Compston reads ’23 Years In The Making’ on the eve of Scotland v Czech Republic (Material/PA)

Line Of Duty star Martin Compston has read a special bedtime story on the eve of Scotland’s long-awaited debut at the delayed Euro 2020.

The actor – himself a former professional footballer for his hometown Greenock Morton – has recorded the “23 Years In the Making” story, which tells the highs and lows of being a Scotland fan.

Compston, wearing a Scotland jersey and tartan pyjama trousers, reads the story next to a pint of Tennent’s beer and a photo of Archie Gemmill.

Scotland will play at their Hampden Park home against the Czech Republic marking the men’s team’s first appearance at a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup.

Ahead of the match, Compston said: “It’s taken a while, but we’re finally here.

“It’s the night before Scotland takes on Europe and anticipation is at an all-time high for what lies ahead tomorrow.

“I remember the same night in 1998, and it feels exactly the same – the build-up, the pre-match nerves and hopes building as we get set for the match.

“Wherever you’re watching; at home, in the pub with a pint of Tennent’s, or for a lucky few, at Hampden – we’ve been waiting 23 years for this match to come, and only one thing is certain.

“We’re made for this.”

Earlier this year, Compston tweeted a video of him celebrating Scotland’s qualification for Euro 2020 on the set of filming the BBC One hit drama.

With an ep 2 epaulettes spoiler out the way, I can reveal what happens when your in the middle of raiding bent coppers but @ScotlandNT are in a penalty shoot out to end 20 year of heartache. Steve to Scots in point zero seconds ..🕺🏻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #yessirwecanboogie pic.twitter.com/uWwB3YqfIw — martin compston (@martin_compston) March 31, 2021

The new video, which closes with Compston urging his fellow supporters to rest up for the “big day tomorrow”, is part of Tennent’s Made For This campaign.

Cameron Matthews, Tennent’s senior brand manager, said: “23 years is a long time to wait, and despite the past six months feeling like another 23 years, the time has finally come.

“Tennent’s has stood side by side with the Tartan Army for almost 50 years, and we know that supporting Scotland can put you through the emotional wringer.

“But it’s been so long since we’ve had to deal with pre-match nerves we just had to call in Martin’s soothing tones to ease us off to sleep.

“As he says, we’ll need to wait and see what tomorrow brings, but as a nation we’re made for this.”