Line Of Duty fans left reeling over revelation about DI Kate Fleming

Line Of Duty fans were left reeling after it was revealed Vicky McClure’s DI Kate Fleming has left AC-12.

The police corruption drama returned to television on Sunday with stars Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar, and Martin Compston reprising their roles, and Kelly Macdonald joining the cast.

The new series sees anti-corruption unit AC-12 take on a new case, but DI Fleming is no longer on the squad, and is working on a murder investigation with a different department, which has come under suspicion from AC-12.

It was later revealed McClure’s character is still friends with Compston’s DS Steve Arnott, and the pair are sharing information.

Arnott also revealed she left the team after their boss DCI Hastings, played by Dunbar, was investigated.

Arnott told her: “He knows why you moved on.

“You’ve done your time and moved on.”

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Things I’m not happy about.. Kate not being in AC12, Steve wanting to leave AC12 and Ted not being in my tellybox enough.”

Another said: “Can’t handle Steve-mate and Kate-Mate not workin’ together #LineOfDuty #motherofgod.”

Another wrote: “I’m choosing to believe Kate is deep undercover and secretly still working for AC12 because I can’t deal with her and Steve no longer working together.”

However, viewers were happy to see the pair meet for a covert chat in his car.

One fan said: “Steve and Kate back together – things I love to see”, while another wrote: “So good to see Steve and Kate back on screen together!!!”

Some were also convinced it will not be long before Fleming is back with her old squad, or is still working for AC-12 deep undercover.

One said: “I’m calling it now Kate hasn’t left AC-12 and is undercover but Steve doesn’t know.”

Another wrote: “I’m choosing to believe Kate is deep undercover and secretly still working for AC12 because I can’t deal with her and Steve no longer working together.”

