Line Of Duty cast swap interrogation room for sofa for charity Gogglebox episode

The stars of Line Of Duty, singers Craig David and Roger Daltrey and comedian Mo Gilligan are among the famous faces who will take a seat on the sofa for a special charity episode of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Actors Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston will watch some of the week’s most talked-about TV programmes to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer.

Also taking part will be TV stars David Mitchell and Victoria Coren Mitchell, rapper and YouTuber KSI, comedian John Bishop and actor Babatunde Aleshe.

They will be watching Simply Nigella, Five Guys A Week, The Andrew Marr Show, Scream, Family Fortunes, The Million Pound Cube, Emily’s Story: Stand Up To Cancer, Rebecca’s Story: Stand Up To Cancer, and the ITV and BBC News.

Dunbar, best known for playing Ted Hastings in the BBC police drama, said: “It’s an honour to be part of the esteemed Gogglebox line-up, especially when it’s raising money for the phenomenal work Stand Up To Cancer do.

“Being able to watch a load of great – and some questionable – TV alongside Vicky and Martin is an added bonus.”

McClure said: “I am a big fan of Gogglebox, really chuffed to be asked, and quite surreal, to be part of the Stand Up To Cancer special with Adrian and Martin. We hope we can help raise much-needed funds for such an amazing cause.

Compston said: “We had such a laugh filming Gogglebox together and we’re delighted to be able to play a small part in the Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

“At a time when cancer affects more of us than ever before, we really need to pull together and play our part in raising vital funds.”

– Gogglebox: Celebrity Special For SU2C is on Channel 4 on Friday at 9pm.

Viewers can donate at https://www.channel4.com/collection/stand-up-to-cancer and 100% of the money goes to Cancer Research UK in support of the Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

PA Media