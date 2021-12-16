Lin-Manuel Miranda: ‘When I was a child, Washington Heights was an Irish neighbourhood’

There are multi-talented people, and then there’s Lin-Manuel Miranda. Since bursting into the popular consciousness in 2015 with his award-winning historical musical Hamilton, which he wrote, scored and starred in, the multi-tasking New Yorker has released albums, written songs for the Disney films Moana and Encanto, starred in Mary Poppins Returns, produced a film version of his early musical In the Heights, and made his feature debut with Tick, Tick… Boom!.

So culturally ubiquitous has he become that a nasty spate of TikTok memes have emerged showing Miranda popping up in all sorts of unlikely scenarios sporting a bemused and dorky expression. All sour grapes, if you ask me: there’s nothing some people hate like success, and Lin-Manuel Miranda has earned every single ounce of his.

Tick, Tick…Boom!, which was released last month on Netflix, has already been nominated for Best Picture and Best Actor in the Golden Globes, and may well end up in contention for Oscars. But before we get to that, when we meet on Zoom, I offer Miranda (41) condolences on the recent death of Stephen Sondheim, a mentor to him and many others, and a god to all who work on Broadway. For showfolk, I suggest, it must feel like the sun has vanished.

Andrew Garfied as Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick... Boom!

Andrew Garfied as Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick... Boom!

“Yeah, that’s exactly right,” he says. “The solace is in texting with the other folks who knew him and loved him, and we all have his music on repeat. I’ve been singing Sunday in the Park with George between every interview. I was there when we dimmed the lights for him on Broadway, I was on 45th Street with my friend, the composer Tom Kitt. And the thing is, he gave us the words to process the loss, I mean, how many people were quoting, ‘we dim the lights, and think of you’ – you can’t mourn him without quoting him.”

Sondheim’s talent, and kindness, touched many lives, and Miranda remembers one particularly inspiring encounter. “I was lucky enough to work with him on a revival of West Side Story,” he tells me. “I was asked to provide Spanish translations to some of his lyrics, and so you go to the town house and you sit with him, and we probably talked about West Side Story for about five minutes, but then we kept talking for another hour-and-a-half.

“In terms of the work, he was like ‘make sure it rhymes in the same places, I don’t speak Spanish, so that’s all I would hear’. And he said ‘please feel free to replace the lyrics’, because he famously chided his own work. Then he asked me what else I was working on, and I told him I was working on this concept album about Alexander Hamilton, and he threw back his head and laughed, and said ‘That is so fantastic, no one would expect that from you – keep going’. And that laugh probably kept me going for the next two years. That he thought it was a good idea, and thought it was unexpected, was fuel for me.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda on stage in the historical musical Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda on stage in the historical musical Hamilton

Fittingly, the great man makes an appearance of sorts in Tick, Tick…Boom!, when the main character, 1990s musical composer Jonathan Larson (brilliantly played by Andrew Garfield) stages a workshop production of his new show, and Sondheim (played by Bradley Whitford) shows up.

“Because of schedules, it was the last two days of filming before we could get Bradley, so I just had to trust he’d done his homework. I sent him the Six By Sondheim documentary and said, ‘come back with a Sondheim!’ And on that day, he was playing Sondheim in front of a room of people who actually know him, because I stacked that workshop with real composers; there’s Stephen Schwartz next to Jason Robert Brown next to Marc Shaiman next to Shaina Taub, so he’s doing an impression of literally everyone in the room’s hero. So it was a bit of a trial by fire, but he rose to the occasion wonderfully.” Did they give him a round of applause? “They did, he was very chuffed.”

The story of Jonathan Larson seems in ways analogous to Miranda’s own. Tick, Tick…Boom! is an adaptation of a show Larson wrote in 1990 about his bid to make it as a musical theatre composer. He struggled for years in ratty Greenwich Village apartments before eventually breaking through with the 1996 Broadway smash Rent, though sadly Larson never lived to see its success: he died from an undiagnosed heart defect on the eve of its first performance.

Lin-Manuel Miranda in Mary Poppins Returns

Lin-Manuel Miranda in Mary Poppins Returns

Miranda’s film adaptation is affectionate and funny, and suffused with the atmosphere of early 1990s Manhattan, from the clothes and music to the growing spectre of Aids. “The 90s I come by naturally,” he says, “because I grew up in the New York City of that time.

“It’s a version I remember very well, and I also have a child’s eye view of the Aids crisis. I remember being in the anterooms of funeral parlours while my parents went to the funerals of friends they lost. I had Aids education class at 11 and 12 years of age, so it was something that was around us, in the same way that my kids now know how to put on a mask when they go indoors.”

At various points in Tick, Tick…Boom!, Larson is urged towards composition by the clanging, honking sounds of the city around him. I mention the influence of George Gershwin in all this, and Miranda nods enthusiastically.

“Yes, those rhythms were very much present in Jonathan’s work, they’re very much present in my work. I was thrilled when I saw Jon M. Chu’s opening number to In the Heights [the film adaptation was released earlier this year]: every filmmaker has to figure out the best way to break into song, which is harder to do in film than it is onstage, and Chu actually used the rhythms of the neighbourhood to do it; that’s very much a part of our work, and our pulse.”

Those ‘Heights’, of course, are Washington Heights, the now mainly Hispanic neighbourhood at the tip of Manhattan where Miranda grew up: both his parents have Puerto Rican roots. And Miranda was still at school when he started writing In the Heights.

“I was at school when I started it, yes, and obviously the process of writing it was my grad school. I didn’t go to grad school but I wrote six musicals and the last one made it to Broadway! We made a lot of great mistakes doing that thing, but that’s how you learn.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, centre, on stage in 2008 in the musical In the Heights. A movie adaptation was released in June 2021

Lin-Manuel Miranda, centre, on stage in 2008 in the musical In the Heights. A movie adaptation was released in June 2021

Miranda has stayed in Washington Heights, and now lives there with his wife, Vanessa Nadal, and their two children, and all grandparents live in close proximity. “They’re all within walking distance,” he says with a smile. “We lean on that a lot.” His kids now call the George Washington Bridge “their bridge”, but Miranda has seen a lot of changes in the neighbourhood during his life.

“When I was growing up here,” he says, “it was still an Irish neighbourhood, it was an Irish neighbourhood that was slowly giving way to a Dominican neighbourhood. Like, I passed the Irish Brigade Club, Liffey II and Coogans on the way to school, and the Irish establishments that hung in were the ones that evolved. Coogans, which was this landmark restaurant on 168th Street, used to hold this salsa, blues and shamrock festival, where it was like, ‘alright Latinos, get in here’, and the ones that were like, ‘no, it’s just us’, died.”

In the Heights would eventually get produced, but by the time it did, Miranda’s attention had already turned to Alexander Hamilton, one of the founding fathers of the United States. In 2008, while on holiday, he read Ron Chernow’s biography of Hamilton, and was struck by the many parallels between that time and ours. But his idea of mounting a musical on the topic would encounter much derision.

“Yeah, it’s a bad elevator pitch! And yet the connection I made was that this is the story of a writer, and an immigrant, and at every pivotal moment in his life he wrote his way towards his next set of circumstances, and that to me is what the great hip-hop artists do. Also the immigrant ethic of, ‘I understand the rule of coming here is I’m going to have to work twice as hard as everyone else to get half as far perhaps, but those are the rules and I accept them’. And what’s past is present when it comes to those essential things, and so I knew I had to prove my thesis and I knew it was an iffy one.”

Miranda with his 2016 Tony Award. Photo: Getty Images

Miranda with his 2016 Tony Award. Photo: Getty Images

What Miranda did with Hamilton, through story and song, was connect America’s founding fathers with the present, make them real and flawed and vital.

“I felt under no obligation to cast or represent them the way they’ve always been presented, they’re on our money, their statues are everywhere, we know what they look like! Our goal was to make them as flawed and as human as possible.

“And so it’s so funny when people ask me, ‘how do you feel about the taking down of statues’, because, to me, Hamilton is an exercise in taking down statues. That’s exactly what we were trying to do, that is wrestle them down to size.”

Hamilton would win 11 Tonys, smash box office records, and connect Broadway musical theatre to a much vaster audience.

“I know a lot of people talk about the hype of Hamilton, but we came by it honestly. And so as the noise around us grew, I knew the calmest part of my day was actually being in the show. That grounded me.”