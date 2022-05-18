Limerick singer Denise Chaila announces upcoming single which she did with Ed Sheeran

Limerick singer Denise Chaila has announced she will soon release a single that she created with British pop sensation Ed Sheeran.

Ms Chaila recently completed an island of Ireland tour with Sheeran, who played a string of hugely successful concerts in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Belfast.

As part of the ‘Mathematic Tour’ Ms Chaila and English singer songwriter Maisie Peters performed as warm-up acts.

In a message posted on Twitter this morning, Denise Chaila announced the release of the upcoming single called ‘2step remix’.

"I did a song. With Ed Sheeran. I live in a world where that’s a thing I can say… hahaha what a mad secret that was to keep,” she wrote.

“2step remix, Wednesday 25th of May I’ll share a presave link when I can get organised. Now is only for happiness. Thank you Ed Sheeran.”

The Zambia-born hip-hop star released her first single, ‘Dual Citizenship’ in 2019 and later made her breakthrough performance on Irish screens on the Late Late Show the following September.