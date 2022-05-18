| 16.6°C Dublin

Limerick singer Denise Chaila announces upcoming single which she did with Ed Sheeran

Limerick rapper Denise Chaila. Photo by Don Moloney

Limerick rapper Denise Chaila. Photo by Don Moloney

Limerick singer Denise Chaila has announced she will soon release a single that she created with British pop sensation Ed Sheeran.

Ms Chaila recently completed an island of Ireland tour with Sheeran, who played a string of hugely successful concerts in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Belfast. 

As part of the ‘Mathematic Tour’  Ms Chaila and English singer songwriter Maisie Peters performed as warm-up acts. 

In a message posted on Twitter this morning,  Denise Chaila announced the release of the upcoming single called ‘2step remix’.

"I did a song. With Ed Sheeran. I live in a world where that’s a thing I can say… hahaha what a mad secret that was to keep,” she wrote.

“2step remix, Wednesday 25th of May I’ll share a presave link when I can get organised. Now is only for happiness. Thank you Ed Sheeran.”

The Zambia-born hip-hop star released her first single, ‘Dual Citizenship’ in 2019 and later made her breakthrough performance on Irish screens on the Late Late Show the following September. 

