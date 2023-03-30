Lily Allen leads stars at special screening of new dark comedy series Dreamland

Lily Allen dazzled as she took to the red carpet for a special screening of her new dark comedy Dreamland.
The singer, 37, donned a plunging, black beaded gown paired with a diamond necklace for the event in central London.
She was joined by her co-stars, including former Doctor Who actress Freema Agyeman, who plays her sister in the upcoming six-part series on Sky.
Agyeman opted for a strapless dress in pale yellow which had a tropical print, with a metallic heel.
Allen’s husband David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, attended the screening, wearing a black suit with a purple tie.
Also in attendance were Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Aimee-Ffion Edwards and Gabby Best, who feature in the new series set in the British seaside town of Margate.
For her debut TV role, Allen plays Mel, one of four sisters in a somewhat dysfunctional set-up.
In the series, Agyeman’s character Trish is pregnant for the third time with her partner Spence, played by Smith-Bynoe.
Her sisters Clare, played by Best, and Leila (Edwards) rally round her, with their mother, played by Frances Barber, and nan (Sheila Reid).
But Mel’s unexpected reappearance in their lives threatens to destabilise the entire family unit.
Based on the 2018 Bafta-winning short of the same name written by Sharon Horgan, it is a comedy-drama about secrets, lies, loves and aspirations within a family of four sisters.
– Dreamland premieres on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Thursday April 6.